Kuwait suspends all flights with Singapore, Japan over Coronavirus fears

Kuwait's civil aviation authority announced on Tuesday it had suspended all flights with Singapore and Japan over coronavirus fears, state news agency KUNA reported. The statement was issued in accordance with the Kuwaiti health ministry's instructions.

On Monday, Kuwait suspended flights with South Korea, Iran, Thailand, Italy and Iraq over the coronavirus. Kuwait has registered nine cases of coronavirus, all coming from Iran.

