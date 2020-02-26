Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 10-U.S. braces for coronavirus spread as outbreaks worsen in Italy, Iran

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 02:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 02:42 IST
WRAPUP 10-U.S. braces for coronavirus spread as outbreaks worsen in Italy, Iran

The United States told Americans on Tuesday to begin preparing for coronavirus to spread within the country as outbreaks in Iran, South Korea and Italy escalated and fears that the epidemic would hurt global growth rattled markets. Iran's coronavirus death toll rose to 16 on Tuesday, the most outside China, while Italy reported its 11th death. The virus has jumped to about 30 countries and territories, with some three dozen deaths outside China, according to a Reuters tally.

Worsening infections in Iran, Italy and South Korea are of particular concern, world health officials said. South Korea and Italy stepped up emergency measures to help curb the virus' global spread. Believed to have originated from wildlife in Wuhan city late last year, the flu-like disease has infected 80,000 people and killed close to 2,700 in China. But the World Health Organization (WHO) said the outbreak there has been declining since Feb. 2.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, an official at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told reporters that data on the virus' spread over the past week had heightened the agency's expectations of transmission within the United States. "Disruption to everyday life might be severe,” she cautioned.

While saying the immediate risk from the coronavirus in the United States remained low, another top CDC official, Dr. Anne Schuchat, said it was no longer a question of if the virus would become a global pandemic. "It's a question of when and how many people will be infected." The Dow and S&P 500 tumbled 3% on Tuesday in their fourth straight day of losses as investors struggled to gauge the virus' economic impact.

Iran's outbreak, amid mounting U.S. sanctions pressure, threatens to leave it further cut off. Several countries suspended flights and some of its neighbours closed their borders, while Oman's Khasab port halted imports and exports with Iran. "It is an uninvited and inauspicious visitor. God willing we will get through ... this virus," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech.

Iran's deputy health minister and a member of parliament were among those infected. Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait Bahrain and Oman this week reported their first cases, all in people who had been to Iran. Bahrain said it now has 24 confirmed cases.

Iran cancelled concerts and soccer matches nationwide, and schools and universities closed in many provinces. Many Iranians took to social media to accuse authorities of concealing facts. Tehran says U.S. sanctions are hampering its response to the coronavirus by preventing imports of masks and medicines.

"THERE IS STILL HOPE" A top WHO expert urged countries to step up preparations.

"Think the virus is going to show up tomorrow," Bruce Aylward, head of the joint WHO-Chinese mission on the outbreak, told reporters on his return to Geneva. "If you don't think that way, you're not going to be ready." U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday asked a Senate subcommittee to approve $2.5 billion in funding to expand surveillance systems for the virus, help development of vaccines and boost stockpiles of protective equipment.

In South Korea, which has the most coronavirus cases outside China with 977 infections and 10 deaths, authorities were testing all the estimated 215,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus. The country's outbreak is believed to have begun in the city of Daegu with a 61-year-old woman who is a member of its congregation.

There was misery too for 34 South Korean newlyweds whose honeymoons on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius became a holiday from hell after they were put in isolation. TOURISM, SPORT AND CULTURE IMPACTED

In Europe, Italy is the front line with more than 280 cases, as the outbreak is spreading from its origins in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto. Italy's tourist industry, which accounts for about 13% of its economy, fears a plunge amid travel warnings and restrictions on soccer matches, cinemas and theatres.

Italy's health minister, Roberto Speranza, said neighbouring countries had agreed not to close their borders, calling such a step "disproportionate ... at this time." But airlines began restricting flights to Italy, prices of protective gear skyrocketed, a planned shoot in the country for Tom Cruise's seventh "Mission: Impossible" movie was postponed, Milan cathedral was closed and the Venice carnival cancelled.

Switzerland, Austria, and Romania reported their first cases, all in people who had been to Italy. Algeria and Croatia also recorded their first infections. Spain reported its first case on the mainland, a woman from Barcelona who had also visited northern Italy, while a four-star hotel on Tenerife was in lockdown after a couple tested positive there.

China reported a rise in new cases in Hubei province, the outbreak's epicentre. But excluding those, it had just nine new infections on Monday, its fewest since Jan. 20. Beijing said restrictions on travel and movement that have paralysed activity in the world's second-largest economy should begin to be lifted.

In an example of the outbreak's global ripple effects, experts said travel restrictions introduced uncertainty in the timeline for Apple's introduction of new iPhone models later this year since engineers would normally be in Asia now ironing out assembly processes. (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus https://graphics.reuters.com/CHINA-HEALTH-MAP/0100B59S39E/index.html)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

Infosys' 7th global Cyber Defense Center set to open in Indianapolis 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Cameroon annuls Feb 9 polls in parts of anglophone regions

Yaounde, Feb 26 AFP Cameroons constitutional council announced Tuesday it was annulling a legislative election held earlier this month in parts of the countrys conflict-torn anglophone regions, state television reported. The council said th...

US upbeat on Taliban peace, warns Afghan leaders

The United States voiced optimism Tuesday about reaching an accord to end the war in Afghanistan as a partial truce held with the Taliban, warning rival leaders in the Kabul government not to scuttle the enormous opportunity. The United Sta...

UN sanctions regime for Yemen renewed

United Nations, Feb 26 AFP The UN Security Council on Tuesday renewed its sanctions regime on Yemen for another year, after tense negotiations between Britain and Russia, which threatened to veto any mention, even implicit, of Iran. Thirtee...

UPDATE 3-U.S. health officials raise alarm about likely local spread of coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday alerted Americans to begin preparing for the spread of coronavirus in the United States after the flu-like virus surfaced in several more countries. The announcement signals...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020