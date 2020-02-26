UPDATE 1-Dentsu shares slide on Olympics cancellation fears

Dentsu Group Inc's shares fell 2% in morning trading on Wednesday, with the spread of the coronavirus raising worries that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will be canceled and bring pain for Japan's largest ad agency. The virus epidemic has roiled global markets as investors worry about its economic impact. Japan's benchmark index was down 1%.

Dentsu is deeply involved in the planning and operation of the upcoming games and had been anticipating a big boost to its earnings as Japan Inc ramps up advertising spending ahead of the once-in-a-generation event. Officials have denied the Olympics will be postponed or canceled. But Tokyo has been forced to postpone training for volunteers, with large scale events such as the Tokyo Marathon halted altogether.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.