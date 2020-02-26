France's Le Maire sticks to forecast of 0.1 point economic hit from coronavirus

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday he was sticking with his forecast that the coronavirus would shave 0.1 points off economic growth this year.

Le Maire also told French TV Public Senat that the number of Chinese tourists in France was likely to fall by 30 percent to 40 percent this year.

