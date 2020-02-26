Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases mount to 322 in Italy

A total of 322 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Italy, of whom 10 have died, Chief of the Civil Protection Department and extraordinary commissioner for the coronavirus emergency Angelo Borrelli has said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 15:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 13:47 IST
Coronavirus cases mount to 322 in Italy
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 322 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Italy, of whom 10 have died, Chief of the Civil Protection Department and extraordinary commissioner for the coronavirus emergency Angelo Borrelli has said. "Unfortunately, today (Tuesday) we recorded the deaths of three people in Lombardy," said Borrelli in reference to the northern Italian region where the epidemic first broke out on February 21, Xinhua reported.

She added, "The newly deceased are two men aged 84 and 91 and a woman aged 83. The death toll in Italy is thus up from seven announced on Monday evening." The government has also placed a total of 11 towns -- 10 in Lombardy and one in Veneto region whose capital is Venice -- under lockdown in an effort to contain the outbreak.

"Of those tested positive, 240 are in Lombardy, 43 in Veneto, 26 in the Emilia Romagna region, three in Piedmont, three in the Lazio region whose capital is Rome, three in Sicily, two in Tuscany, one in the Liguria region whose capital is Genoa and one in the autonomous province of Bolzano, which is located near Austria," Borrelli said. Giulio Gallera, Lombardy Region Welfare Councilor, at a televised press conference said, "From now on, all test results and fatalities must be confirmed by the National Institute of Health (ISS). If the ISS confirms they were due to coronavirus, we will release the numbers."

Italy's minister of health Roberto Speranza, who held a meeting on Tuesday with his counterparts from Austria, Croatia, France, Germany, Slovenia, and Switzerland, as well as European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides, said that it has been agreed to keep borders open and to share epidemiological information between countries. "Shutting down the borders would be a disproportionate and mistaken measure. Viruses don't recognize borders, so it is obvious that we must cooperate since no country can make it alone," he said.

Coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people in 37 countries, causing more than 2,600 deaths in the past few months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Fears of coronavirus pandemic spreading Olympic unease

Fears that the new coronavirus outbreak is on the verge of becoming a global pandemic have stoked concerns about the Tokyo Games and while the International Olympic Committee says there is no Plan B doubts remain the event will go ahead as ...

UPDATE 1-Britain's Heathrow Airport taking extra coronavirus precautions -CEO

Britains Heathrow has not yet seen much impact from coronavirus on the number of people traveling through Europes busiest airport but it is taking precautions which go beyond official guidance to reassure passengers, its chief executive sai...

Coronavirus cases mount to 322 in Italy

A total of 322 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Italy, of whom 10 have died, Chief of the Civil Protection Department and extraordinary commissioner for the coronavirus emergency Angelo Borrelli has said. Unfortunate...

Delhi violence: SC rebukes police, refuses to entertain pleas on violence

The Supreme Court rebuked Delhi Police on Wednesday for failing to act professionally to check the violence in north-east Delhi which has left 20 people dead and scores injured, but refused to entertain pleas related to the riots over the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020