Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Britain's Heathrow Airport taking extra coronavirus precautions -CEO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 14:37 IST
UPDATE 1-Britain's Heathrow Airport taking extra coronavirus precautions -CEO
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's Heathrow has not yet seen much impact from coronavirus on the number of people traveling through Europe's busiest airport but it is taking precautions which go beyond official guidance to reassure passengers, its chief executive said.

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have canceled their flights between London's Heathrow and China, the center of the virus outbreak, but Chinese airlines such as China Eastern continue to operate between the countries. "We've not seen much impact on the number of people traveling," Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye told BBC radio on Wednesday.

"We are doing reasonable precautions which do go beyond those recommendations (from Public Health England) just to make sure people stay safe and are reassured," he said. "Deep cleaning across the airport where people might be touching handrails, making sure that we have plentiful supplies of hand sanitizer both for colleagues and for passengers."

Passenger temperatures would be monitored in the future if that is what health authorities say should happen, he added. Heathrow also Wednesday reported adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) of 1.9 billion pounds ($2.47 billion) for 2019, up 4.6%, on revenues that rose 3.4% to 3.1 billion pounds, boosted by higher passenger numbers.

The airport has a project to build a third runway, which it says it can do without compromising environmental targets, but the expansion is subject to a legal challenge. Heathrow has warned that France's hub airport Charles de Gaulle is set to overtake Heathrow as the busiest airport in Europe in the next two years. Holland-Kaye said that building the new runway will help boost UK trade links.

Heathrow Airport is owned by Ferrovial, Qatar Investment Authority and China Investment Corp, among others. ($1 = 0.7696 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks IHBAS director to provide sufficient qualified professionals to cater to riot victims suffering from post trauma stress.

HC asks IHBAS director to provide sufficient qualified professionals to cater to riot victims suffering from post trauma stress....

Gunmen kill journalist in northwestern Pakistan

Peshawar, Feb 26 AFP A Pakistan journalist whose relatives were members of an anti-Taliban group has been gunned down, police confirmed on Wednesday, the latest attack targeting media in the restive northwest of the country. Javedullah Khan...

Milk, vegetable prices up in violence-hit northeast Delhi

Vegetable and milk prices in some pockets of the violence-hit northeast Delhi has gone up as shops remained shut amid a curfew-like situation in the region that witnessed at least 20 deaths in the last three days in clashes over the amended...

Rakhi Birla unanimously elected as Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rakhi Birla was unanimously elected the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly for the second consecutive term on Wednesday.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia proposed the name of Birla, who is the MLA from Mangolpuri.Bi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020