Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Egypt hold funeral for former president Mubarak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 16:31 IST
UPDATE 1-Egypt hold funeral for former president Mubarak

Egypt held a military funeral in Cairo on Wednesday to bury its former president Hosni Mubarak, who ruled for 30 years until he was ousted in a 2011 popular uprising against corruption.

Mubarak's sons Alaa and Gamal, joined by soldiers, walked next to their father's coffin at a huge mosque built by the army in a Cairo suburb where the funeral took place. Mubarak died on Tuesday in intensive care weeks after undergoing surgery, leaving Egyptians divided over his legacy presiding over an era of stagnation and repression, which some nevertheless recall as more stable than the chaos that followed.

He was swept out of power as an early victim of the "Arab Spring" revolutions that swept the region in 2011. He spent many of the subsequent years in jail and military hospitals before being freed in 2017. Egypt's presidency and armed forces mourned the former air force officer as a hero for his role in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war. The presidency declared three days of national mourning.

Egypt's top military officials were expected to attend the funeral. Mubarak's coffin was to be airlifted from the Field Marshall Tantawi mosque to the family burial grounds, state television reported. Dozens of Mubarak supporters, some from his home village Kafr al-Meselha in the Nile Delta, gathered outside the mosque, where the military funeral will take place.

"I am happy that his pride was restored" after his removal, "and for the state's appreciation for him after his death," said Zeenat Touhami, a 35-year old woman from Cairo. "This is the history of 30 years, the farewell of 30 years". Mohamed Zaree, a human rights activist, said the present era of autocracy and economic hardship was worse than Mubarak's.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who came to power after leading the overthrow of Mubarak's Islamist successor, Mohamed Mursi, has overseen a broad crackdown on dissent, which rights groups say is the most severe in recent memory. "Mubarak’s era was painful (but) this era is much more difficult and painful in terms of freedoms and economic conditions," Zaree said.

Many of the activists who helped organise mass protests which ousted Mubarak are now behind bars or live in exile abroad. Sisi's supporters say a crackdown was needed to stabilise the country after the turmoil that followed 2011. Mubarak was sentenced to life in prison for conspiring to murder 239 demonstrators during the 18-day revolt in 2011, but was freed in 2017 after being cleared of those charges.

He was also convicted in 2015 along with his two sons of diverting public funds to upgrade family properties. They were sentenced to three years in jail. Egyptian state and private newspapers ran front page pictures of Mubarak, while state TV showed excerpts of previous speeches.

This was a stark contrast to the treatment of his successor, Mursi, Egypt's first freely elected leader, who lasted only a year in office before the army toppled him. Mursi died last year after collapsing in court while on trial on espionage charges. Egyptian media, which are tightly controlled, paid little attention to his death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

CMPL Expo 2020: Gateway to India's private label industry

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Feb 26 ANINewswire Gujarat The second edition of the Contract Manufacturing Private Label CMPL Expo - Indias only private label and contract manufacturing sourcing platform will be held on February 27 and 28 at th...

FACTBOX-What the EU can do to tackle coronavirus outbreak in Europe

An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy last week has raised the alarm in the European Union over the epidemic, which until then had been mostly confined to China. Measures to tackle the disease remain largely decided at the national l...

SC rebukes Delhi Police for violence in Delhi but refuses to pass any direction

The Supreme Court rebuked Delhi Police on Wednesday for failing to act professionally and to check unfortunate incidents of violence in north-east Delhi which has left 22 people dead and scores injured, but refused to entertain pleas relate...

Teacher confirmed as first French coronavirus victim

Paris, Feb 26 AFP A 60-year-old teacher has become the first French casualty of the coronavirus, the health ministry announced on Wednesday. The man died overnight in a Paris hospital, bringing the coronavirus death toll in the country to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020