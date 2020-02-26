Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek islanders strike as migrant camp row intensifies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lesbosisland
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 16:55 IST
Greek islanders strike as migrant camp row intensifies

Lesbos Island, Feb 26 (AFP) The Greek islands of Lesbos, Chios and Samos staged a general strike Wednesday, as protests against the construction of new migrant camps intensified. For a second day, protesters on Lesbos faced off against riot police near the town of Mantamados, close to the site of a planned camp for up to 7,000 people.

Small groups of protesters threw stones and firebombs at the police, who responded with tear gas and flash grenades. "You're going to die here," a protester shouted as police, as others screamed obscenities at them.

"We are in a wartime situation," local priest Father Stratis told AFP. "(The police) have the weapons, we have our heart and soul." The regional governor's office has called a 24-hour strike, rejecting the government's plans to build the new camps to replace currently overcrowded facilities where asylum-seekers live in dire conditions. On Chios, hundreds gathered in a protest at the main square of the island's capital.

There are more than 38,000 migrants crowded into camps on the islands of Lesbos, Samos, Chios, Leros and Kos despite an official capacity of just 6,200. The islanders, who have long complained that the presence of thousands of asylum seekers threatens safety and public health, oppose government plans to build new camps for them there.

"We are also fighting for those who want to go to a better place. We want them to leave" the squalid camps, Father Stratis said. "We will embrace war refugees, but the criminals should go back." The islanders say they will only accept small facilities where asylum-seekers are screened and then either moved to the mainland or sent back to Turkey outright.

The conservative government, which came to power in July has announced that the camps on Lesbos, Samos and Chios will be shut down this year, to be replaced with new facilities that are to be operational by mid-2020. On Leros and Kos, existing facilities are to be revamped and expanded.

The government says that the new camps, where entry and exit will be tightly controlled, will actually address most of the islanders' concerns by ending a currently "chaotic" situation. "We are creating 20,000 places of hospitality on the islands when today there are over 42,000," migration minister Notis Mitarachi told Skai radio.

"I would be irresponsible if I allowed the islands to remain undefended in the face of migration flows." "We ask residents to trust us," he said. The administration of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is under increasing pressure to address the issue before springtime, when new arrivals from Turkey are expected to increase.

After weeks of fruitless talks with local officials, the government on Monday secretly shipped construction machinery and hundreds of riot police to Lesbos and Chios, causing outrage. Opposition parties say the move is undemocratic and regional officials called it a "barbaric" attempt to "forcefully turn Lesbos and Chios into prisons".

The state had already angered the islanders earlier this month by announcing that land could be requisitioned for a three-year period to build the new facilities. "There is a limit to our patience," said one villager, Stratos Paspalas, a retired butcher. "They requisition areas and bring riot police, tear gas people. Are we at war?" (AFP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

CMPL Expo 2020: Gateway to India's private label industry

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Feb 26 ANINewswire Gujarat The second edition of the Contract Manufacturing Private Label CMPL Expo - Indias only private label and contract manufacturing sourcing platform will be held on February 27 and 28 at th...

FACTBOX-What the EU can do to tackle coronavirus outbreak in Europe

An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy last week has raised the alarm in the European Union over the epidemic, which until then had been mostly confined to China. Measures to tackle the disease remain largely decided at the national l...

SC rebukes Delhi Police for violence in Delhi but refuses to pass any direction

The Supreme Court rebuked Delhi Police on Wednesday for failing to act professionally and to check unfortunate incidents of violence in north-east Delhi which has left 22 people dead and scores injured, but refused to entertain pleas relate...

Teacher confirmed as first French coronavirus victim

Paris, Feb 26 AFP A 60-year-old teacher has become the first French casualty of the coronavirus, the health ministry announced on Wednesday. The man died overnight in a Paris hospital, bringing the coronavirus death toll in the country to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020