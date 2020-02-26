Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran cyberpolice arrest 24 over coronavirus rumours

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 18:35 IST
Iran cyberpolice arrest 24 over coronavirus rumours

Tehran, Feb 26 (AFP) Iranian cyberpolice have arrested 24 people accused of online rumour-mongering about the spread of the coronavirus in the country, semi-official news agency ISNA reported on Wednesday. The Islamic republic has been battling to control an outbreak of the novel coronavirus that has claimed 19 lives among 139 infections in the past week.

"Twenty-four people were arrested and handed over to the judiciary and 118 (internet) users were talked to and let go" after receiving warnings, said Vahid Majid, head of the Iranian police force's cyber unit. The arrests were carried out after the establishment of a special unit to "combat rumour-mongers regarding the 'spread of coronavirus in the country'," he was quoted as saying.

"The police are monitoring all the news published in the country's cyberspace." Majid said the unit would take action over news, pictures or videos that "contain rumours or fake news meant to disturb the public and increase concern in society". (AFP) ZH

ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to ban misleading ads about coronavirus

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it would ban advertisements referring to any cures or prevention around the coronavirus outbreak, and those that create a sense of urgency around the situation. The coronavirus disease, believed to have origin...

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus hits business in Milan as Italy death toll reaches 12

Italys financial hub Milan grappled on Wednesday with a worsening of the coronavirus outbreak, as business events including the annual Salone del Mobile design fair were delayed or cancelled and the national death toll rose to 12. Cafes and...

AP delegation woos Saudi Arabia for investments in State

A high-level official delegation from Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday held a series of talks withtop executives of Saudi Arabia, seeking investments into the state in energy, petrochemicals and agriculture sectors.The AP delegation, which was i...

Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020 to be held from 11-12 Apr

The Government of India GoI announced the mega event, RAISE 2020- Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020, to be held from April 11-12 in New Delhi. RAISE 2020 is Indias first Artificial Intelligence summit to be organized by the Governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020