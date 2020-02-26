Brazil confirms first coronavirus case in Latin America

Sao Paulo (Brazil), Feb 26 (AFP) Brazil's health ministry on Wednesday said a Sao Paulo resident has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the first such case recorded in Latin America.

The 61-year-old patient had returned on February 21 from the Lombardy region of Italy, the epicentre of an outbreak in the European country, Brazil's Health Minister Luiz Henrique said. (AFP) SCY

