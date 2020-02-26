Left Menu
Development News Edition

Purpose over profit - are B-Corps the future of sustainable business?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 21:31 IST
Purpose over profit - are B-Corps the future of sustainable business?
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

To B or not to B is a question ethically-minded businesses around the world are increasingly asking themselves.

From fashion to finance, thousands of businesses have opted to be certified as B Corporations - those that balance profit with purpose - committing to meet high standards on issues from the treatment of staff to environmental impact. The concept, which began 14 years ago in the United States, is still small, but it is growing in popularity as business leaders move away from the long-held view that companies exist only to maximize profits for shareholders.

Last year the number of B Corps swelled by 25% as businesses including the American shoe brand TOMs and the Guardian Media Group, owner of the British newspaper, signed up. Once largely made up of smaller businesses specifically set up to do good, the category now includes major global corporations such as yogurt giant Danone's North America arm.

Brazilian beauty brand Natura, which owns Britain's Body Shop, was the first publicly listed company to achieve the certification in 2014, blazing a trail for others. "The achievement of certification was a proud moment for us," said Luciana Villa Nova, Natura's sustainability manager.

"In many ways, being a B Corp is an indication that we are on the right path towards sustainable development while generating consciousness of what we can make for society to progress." There are now 3,243 B Corps in 75 countries, from big multinationals such as French food and drinks giant Danone to smaller social enterprises like British coffee brand Cafédirect.

B Lab, the U.S. non-profit behind the certification, aims to jolt businesses into action - one of its stated aims is to help people tell the difference between good business and good marketing. The relatively high cost and stringent requirements of becoming a B-Corp mean it attracts companies with a genuine commitment, advocates say.

But some experts argue the scheme has neither the reach nor the authority to bring about change on a meaningful scale. While the number of B Corps is growing it is still a tiny proportion of the 27.5 million businesses in Europe, or about 5.9 million in the United States, according to government data.

"B Corp, whilst ethical and trying to do a good thing, might attract low-hanging fruit - those already socially, environmentally responsible, or those seeking a short-cut," said Michael O'Regan, an academic who is researching B Corps. It, therefore, is not the "force for radical change" required to tackle the world's pressing problems, said O'Regan, senior lecturer at Bournemouth University.

'WALK THE TALK' Businesses are scored on a number of factors, from how they treat workers to ethics and transparency and awarded a score out of 200 that is then made public.

Given the time and resources required to achieve certification – which costs between $500 and $50,000 annually - most companies are very committed, said Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK. "Somebody could not be awarded the certification if they are not walking the talk," he said.

It also requires companies to make a legal change to the business to enshrine their commitment to their mission, which varies depending on where that company is based. For example, companies in the United States are required to reincorporate into the legal structure of a benefit corporation, while companies in Britain can rewrite a company's articles to include a commitment social or environmental good.

This requirement is crucial in helping to separate companies that are "willing to talk a good game from those who are willing to put their money where their mouth is," said Luke Fletcher, partner at Bates Wells, a London law firm and B Corp. But it is not the only way that companies can measure and report their impact.

There are already many data companies that measure the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of companies using their own standards, though there is a movement to standardize settings. The Global Reporting Initiative, an Amsterdam-based non-profit, for example, has been helping businesses report sustainability performance for 23 years.

Last year, more than 180 prominent chief executives in the United States signed a pledge stating that businesses must not only prioritize shareholders but do more to protect the environment, support communities and invest in employees. The European Union's Non-Financial Reporting (NFR) Directive already requires certain large companies to report on their environmental or social impact annually.

O'Regan said this "alphabet soup" of sustainability standard-setters was a distraction and called for a standardized global regime. "ESG responsibilities have gone global," he said. "We need global answers and more mandatory reporting and disclosure regulations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Russian delegation on India visit to boost economic ties

A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers is on a visit to India and held meetings with Indian businesses to deepen the bilateral economic partnership. Georgy Muradov, the Deputy Chairman of the Council of M...

BJP spokesman Patra praises Trump for not commenting on CAA

The BJP on Wednesday appreciated US President Donald Trump for refusing to get drawn into thecontroversial CAA issue during this India visit, saying this scuttled attempts by some people who had created anti-government atmosphere to get him...

Sports News Roundup: Hayter can be Britain's chosen one; Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Cycling Hayter can be Britains chosen one, says ClancyWhen Britains three-time Olympic team pursuit gold medalist Ed Clancy describes young teammate Ethan Hayter as the chosen one it woul...

Royal Jordanian Airlines suspends Amman-Rome flights until further notice - statement

Royal Jordanian Airlines has suspended flights between Amman and Rome until further notice starting from Wednesday, the company said in a statement on its website. The statement added that Royal Jordanian has consolidated several flights to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020