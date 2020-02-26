Pakistan confirms its first two cases of coronavirus
Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed its first two cases of the novel coronavirus as the deadly infection reached the country despite hectic efforts to keep it away. "I can confirm first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable," Dr Zafar Mirza, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, tweeted.
He said there was "no need to panic" as the "things are under control." Mirza said that he was currently at the country's Taftan border crossing with Iran and would return to Islamabad on Thursday and address a press conference.
His tweet came moments after the Sindh health department said that a 22-year young man had tested positive for the coronavirus in Karachi. "The patient travelled to Iran where he acquired the virus,” said Meeran Yousuf, Coordinator to the Health and Population Welfare Minister of Sindh government.
The patient came back from Iran to Karachi by a plane on February 20. The authorities already put him and his family in quarantine. All passengers coming from Iran were already being checked. The authorities have also started screening of all passengers from Afghanistan.
