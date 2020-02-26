Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish carnival troupe apologizes over Holocaust-themed parade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 23:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 23:17 IST
Spanish carnival troupe apologizes over Holocaust-themed parade
Representative Image

A Spanish carnival troupe whose Holocaust-themed parade outraged Jewish human rights groups and Israel's embassy in Madrid has canceled its remaining shows, organizers said on Wednesday. The troupe has also apologized to the Jewish community in Spain over the parade in the small town of Campo de Criptana about 110 km (68 miles) southeast of Madrid.

In the parade, some dancers wore Nazi uniforms and had machine guns, others wore striped death camp costumes, and girls in white paraded with Israeli flags. "Appalled by the carnival parade in Campo de Criptana," Foreign Minister Arancha Laya tweeted, calling the show "a banalisation of the Holocaust".

"After contacts with organizers, they apologized to the Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain," she wrote. A spokesman for the Chaparral Cultural Association, which organized the parade, said the group had also called the Israeli embassy to explain that it had not intended to cause insult and that the aim had been to honor victims "with maximum respect".

The embassy in Madrid had condemned the "vile and appalling show" in a tweet, saying it "mocks the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis". "We have apologized for possible grievances that may have been caused," said the group's spokesman, Carlos Jimenez, adding that it had closed down its Facebook page after receiving threats and insults.

He said, "our intention was good, it was not to incite hatred." Shimon Samuels, Director for International Relations at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization, drew parallels with a Belgian carnival parade in Aalst that was withdrawn from the United Nations' list of recognized cultural events over accusations of racism and anti-Semitism.

"It's a dangerous step, and a warning sign that the same (anti-Semitic) sentiment may be infecting Spain," Samuels told Reuters. It was not clear whether organizers had anti-Semitic ideas but "the way this is being read is devastating," he said, calling for better education about the Holocaust.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

YouTube launches NextUp for Beauty Creators with L'Oréal Paris; invites entries

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Rouhani says no urban quarantines planned as Iran coronavirus toll hits 19

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran had no plans to quarantine any cities and districts in response to the countrys coronavirus outbreak, which the health ministry said had killed 19 people, state TV reported.There were how...

Three-month estimate for coronavirus vaccine's human trials too aggressive

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration official said on Wednesday that the three-month estimate for coronavirus vaccine to enter human trials may be too aggressive.Were hoping in next quarter or 2 there will be a vaccine that will be ready to ...

Israel's Netanyahu pulls his punches after Sanders calls him a racist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday Bernie Sanders was wrong to call him a racist during a debate among contenders for the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination, but shied away from attacking the senator in return....

WRAPUP 2-Lower mortgage rates, mild weather lift U.S. new home sales to 12-1/2-year high

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes raced to a 12-12-year high in January, pointing to housing market strength that could help to blunt any hit on the economy from the coronavirus and keep the longest economic expansion in history on trac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020