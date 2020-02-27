Lanvin's Sialelli revisits tradition in retro-themed Paris show

Lanvin designer Bruno Sialelli quoted from decades of fashion history on Wednesday in a ready-to-wear show fully befitting France's oldest fashion house.

With French actress Isabelle Huppert and the rapper Tyga in the front row, Lanvin's Winter 2020 runway celebrated old-school glamour as it mixed modernity with icons from long-gone eras. A year after his appointment as new artistic creator, Sialelli drew inspiration from the Lanvin heritage with trademark embroidered gowns and tailored suits.

Supermodel Bella Hadid paraded down the catwalk wrapped in a fluffy fur-collared double-breasted coat, sporting crimson-red lipstick and a retro hairstyle straight out of a 1950s American movie. Her older sister Gigi closed the Paris Fashion Week show in a beaded see-through dress under a long navy coat, and silver-glittered heels.

Sialelli added to the collection with ultra-long gloves, a 60s-style short dress with a delicate white checquered print and headbands matching a tiny lunchbox-like handbag. Lanvin, bought by Chinese Fosun, is attempting a turnaround after it plunged into losses following the departure of its longtime star designer Alber Elbaz in 2015.

Paris Fashion Week is the fourth and last leg of the month-long catwalk season that began in New York and also visits London and Milan.

