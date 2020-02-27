Pakistan reports two cases of coronavirus

Pakistan on Wednesday reported its first case of coronavirus. However, the tally of people infected with the virus soon jumped to two. "I can confirm first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable," Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza wrote on Twitter.

Late last week, Pakistan closed off its border with Iran, where 19 people have died of coronavirus so far, Radio Pakistan tweeted. Tehran also reported another 139 cases of the virus-- including the country's deputy health minister, Iraj Harirchi. Iran's death toll is the highest than any country other than China.

Coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people in 37 countries, causing more than 2,600 deaths in the past few months. (ANI)

