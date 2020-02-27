Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar's last generation of tattooed headhunters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Longwa
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 16:13 IST
Myanmar's last generation of tattooed headhunters

Longwa (Myanmar), Feb 27 (AFP) Ngon Pok remembers his father and grandfather returning triumphantly to his tribal village in Myanmar's far north with a human head -- and the agony of the tattoo he was given to celebrate their victory. He is a proud member of the Lainong, one of dozens of Naga tribes -- many with grisly histories -- wedged in a semi-autonomous zone near the Indian border.

Ngon Pok, who believes he's around 80, gestures to his six-year-old grandson, saying he must have been about the same age when he received his tattoo. "People had to catch me and hold me down," he tells AFP, removing his jumper to reveal his chest adorned with parallel, vertical stripes and two warrior figures.

Tribes and villages commonly waged war over land, and there are reports of warriors hacking off their enemies' heads for trophies as late as the 1960s. To celebrate, a thorn would be used to drive tree sap under the warrior's skin to ink a permanent reminder of his headhunting prowess -- and his family would often follow suit.

Ngon Pok's wife, aged about 75, says she chose to have the geometric designs etched on her arms, legs and face as a teenager. "It was so painful," Khamyo Pon Nyun remembers, hoisting up her skirt to expose her legs.

"But I told myself if my mum and my aunts could do it then so could I," she says, adding with a smile that -- unlike her husband -- she did not need to be restrained to withstand the pain. The Naga consist of dozens of tribes in a region so isolated that neighbouring villages often speak completely different languages and dialects.

Divided between India and Myanmar by a border many deem as artificial, today a proud sense of nationalism unites the disparate tribes. This is one of the poorest corners of Myanmar, where many must walk for days to reach the nearest town, few children progress beyond primary school education and only 40 per cent of villages boast electricity.

People subscribe to a complex patchwork of customs, blending animist beliefs with various forms of Christianity brought by missionaries in recent decades -- and intertwining their warrior traditions. American anthropologist and author Lars Krutak has travelled the world studying tribal tattoos, including among the Naga.

"What strikes me as unique is the diversity of Naga tattooing patterns," he says, adding there are more than 20 tribes that tattoo across both sides of the border. They can signify tribal identity, life accomplishments or the completion of a rite of passage.

In some cases, people believed they would need the designs to transition to the afterlife, Krutak explains. One of the most feared tribes was the Konyak, now divided between India and Myanmar, their villages so remote Christianity only made inroads here in the 1970s.

The Konyak village of Longwa actually straddles the border, set on a high ridge commanding a view of both countries and is the seat of the tribe's king, whose house symbolically lies directly on the frontier. Only a handful of the village's former headhunting warriors remain, sporting formidable tattoos that cover much of their faces in dark blue ink with skull-like patches left bare around the eyes.

Houn Ngo Kaw, 75, claims he helped put an end to the gory tradition in his village after he converted to Christianity in 1978 and admits "it's better now." Younger generations of Naga rarely wear the traditional tattoos associated with headhunting, but there are exceptions. Ku Myo, 35, says her parents were less than impressed after she came home aged 15 with her face tattooed.

"I did it without them knowing and they beat me when they found out," she says, admitting she too would be furious if her children exhibited the same rebellious streak. But few seem to lament the passing of a tradition that will soon be lost forever.

"I wanted to be one of the last tattooed warriors and I am," Konyak elder Houn Ngo Kaw says with a huge grin. "Of course I'm happy." (AFP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

COVD-19: Iraq reported first case of coronavirus, the patient contracted the virus after a trip to Iran

Iraq had reported its first coronavirus case in the city of Baghdad whereas 22 dead of the virus in Iran. A man contracted the virus after a trip to Iran. The health ministry said in a statement. He was in good health in a Baghdad hospital...

Five Sri Lankan fishermen arrested for fishing in Indian

Five Sri Lankan fishermen were on Thursday arrested for allegedly fishing in the Indian territorial waters by the Navy The fisherfolks from Thalaimannar in the island nation crossed the internatinonal border and were fishing on the Indian s...

Indian Coast Guard capable to meet maritime security challenges: Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Indian Coast Guard have the capabilities to meet maritime challenges, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Shipping Independent Charge and Chemicals and Fertilisers during the launch ceremony of 6th Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vess...

India''s annual defence exports to touch Rs 35,000 cr by 2024:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday projected that the annual Indian defence exports will touch Rs 35,000 crore by 2024 from the current level of Rs 17,000 crore Singh also said he has no doubt about India emerging as among the three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020