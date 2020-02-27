Amid virus, Chinese ride-sharing cars install added layer of protection

As Wang Xiurong drives passengers around the Chinese capital amid the coronavirus outbreak, she has an added layer of protection: a plastic sheet separating her from her passengers. Wang had the sheet installed last week as part of a campaign by Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, which says it is installing between 100 and 200 shields per day in Beijing at no charge to the drivers. The company also said it provides plastic gloves, face masks, and other protective gear to drivers.

During the outbreak, Wang, 43, said on Thursday that she still drives her white Toyota Corolla for 8 to 10 hours every day and disinfects it every four hours. The coronavirus outbreak has infected roughly 78,500 people in China, with 2,744 fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.