Climate campaigners win appeal against new Heathrow runway
London, Feb 27 (AFP) Britain's Court of Appeal on Thursday ruled in favour of green campaigners who oppose a third runway at London's Heathrow airport, Europe's busiest
The court said the UK government that had given the Heathrow extension the green light in 2018 had failed to take into account the Paris Agreement to limit climate warming. (AFP) PMSPMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- London
- Court of Appeal
- Heathrow airport
- Europe
ALSO READ
London stocks gain amid pullback in new virus cases
UPDATE 1-London stocks buoyed by pullback in new virus cases
Britain and United States asked to investigate UAE crimes in Yemen - sources
UPDATE 1-Britain and United States asked to investigate UAE 'war crimes' in Yemen - sources
Britain's Native Antigen Company introduces novel coronavirus antigens