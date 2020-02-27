Climate campaigners win appeal against new Heathrow runway

London, Feb 27 (AFP) Britain's Court of Appeal on Thursday ruled in favour of green campaigners who oppose a third runway at London's Heathrow airport, Europe's busiest

The court said the UK government that had given the Heathrow extension the green light in 2018 had failed to take into account the Paris Agreement to limit climate warming. (AFP) PMSPMS

