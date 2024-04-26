Buckingham Palace says Britain's King Charles III will resume his public duties next week after cancer treatment, reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 26-04-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 22:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
