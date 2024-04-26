Left Menu

**Russian Agent Charged with Arson Plot against Ukrainian Business in Britain**

Dylan Earl, connected to Russia's Wagner group, faces charges under the National Security Act 2023 for plotting to burn a Ukrainian-linked business in London. He attempted to recruit others and allegedly paid individuals to carry out the arson attack on March 20. Earl is the first person charged under the Act, while four others face related charges, including agreeing to accept foreign intelligence benefits and aggravated arson.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-04-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 19:12 IST
**Russian Agent Charged with Arson Plot against Ukrainian Business in Britain**
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British man accused of plotting to torch a London business connected to Ukraine has been charged with conducting hostile activity to benefit Russia, prosecutors said on Friday.

Dylan Earl, 20, is connected to Russia's Wagner mercenary group, which the UK government has declared a banned terrorist organisation, prosecutors said.

Earl is accused of fraudulent activity, research and reconnaissance of targets, and attempting to recruit others to assist a foreign intelligence service carrying out activities in the UK.

"Included in the alleged activity was involvement in the planning of an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked commercial property in March," said Nick Price, head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division.

He allegedly planned and paid others to burn down two industrial properties in east London on March 20.

He is the first person to be charged under the National Security Act 2023.

Four other men face charges connected to the case.

Jake Reeves, 22, was charged with agreeing to accept a material benefit from a foreign intelligence service and aggravated arson.

Dmitrijus Paulauska, 22, was charged with having information about terrorist acts.

Paul English, 60, and Nii Mensah, 21, face aggravated arson charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024