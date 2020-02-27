Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taxi group wins right to join Uber's London licence appeal case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 16:59 IST
Taxi group wins right to join Uber's London licence appeal case

A taxi trade association will be able to participate in Uber's appeal against the loss of its operating licence in the British capital city set to be heard in full on July 6, a British judge decided on Thursday.

The Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association will be an interested party in the case, giving it access to documents and meaning they could make submissions. Transport for London in November refused a renewal request from the Silicon Valley-based company to keep operating in one of its most important markets, citing safety failures, whilst Uber says it has changed its business model.

The firm's roughly 45,000 drivers in London can continue to take rides until the appeals process is exhausted, which could last months or years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Germany considering stimulus programme to counter coronavirus impact - Handelsblatt

The German government is considering launching a fiscal stimulus programme if the coronavirus epidemic hits the economy hard, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday citing government sources.We are currently looking into various s...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Greek islanders strike over new migrant camps, government says no alternativeGreek island residents went on strike for a second day on Thursday, stepping up protests against government pl...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Presidential hopeful Warren latest to press BlackRock on climateU.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, one of several vying to be the Democratic partys presidential nominee, this week press...

'Guns of Banaras' a tribute to Vinod Khanna: Director Sekhar Suri

Director Sekhar Suri said his soon-to-be-released film Guns of Banaras is a tribute to late actor Vinod Khanna, who features in a pivotal role in the movie Suri said he has always admired Khannas work and collaborating with the veteran acto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020