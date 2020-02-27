Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel confirms coronavirus in man who returned from Italy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 19:39 IST
Israel confirms coronavirus in man who returned from Italy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Israel confirmed on Thursday that a man who had recently returned from Italy tested positive for coronavirus and said it was barring entry to non-Israelis who had visited Italy in the past two weeks.

The man had flown back on an El Al Israel Airlines flight from Milan on Feb. 23 and later tested positive after developing symptoms, according to the Health Ministry. The ministry said it has tracked down individuals he had been in contact with since his return and ordered them to stay in home isolation for 14 days.

Before this case, two Israeli passengers from the virus-stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess who tested positive have been treated in an Israeli hospital. Israel has enacted some of the strictest travel policies in recent weeks to try to prevent a local outbreak.

Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri added Italy to a list of countries from which entry for non-Israelis was banned. The list includes China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. Some 48 non-Israeli passengers on flights from Italy who landed in Israel on Thursday have already turned away, according to the Interior Ministry.

El Al, Israel's flag carrier, said that even before taking into account the latest Italy travel ban, it expects a loss in revenue of $50-$70 million in the January-April period due to coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Hammer thrower Dry gets 4-year ban for anti-doping violation

British hammer thrower Mark Dry has been banned from all sport for four years for lying about his whereabouts to anti-doping officials, UK Anti-Doping UKAD said in a statement on Thursday. UKAD officials attempted to test Dry at his home in...

EXPLAINER-Gaps between Britain and EU on eve of talks on post-Brexit ties

Britain on Thursday published its negotiating position for talks starting with the European Union on Monday on their new, post-Brexit relationship from 2021.Overall, it is seeking a much looser new relationship with the EU than the bloc wou...

Climate activists jubilant as expansion of Britain's Heathrow Airport blocked

The planned expansion of Londons Heathrow Airport was declared unlawful on environmental grounds by a court on Thursday, a ruling that could sink the 18 billion project that has been dogged by decades of dispute and indecision. In a victory...

Pool, books or buffet: Limited options in Tenerife's locked down hotel

At first glance, the hotel looks like any other. It bustles with holidaymakers choosing their food and drink from the buffet while others bag sunloungers by the pool.Only the protective masks give a glimpse of how unreal life has already be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020