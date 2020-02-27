Swimming-CAS to announce decision in Sun Yang case on Friday

The Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) will announce on Friday whether multiple Chinese swimming champion Sun Yang has been found guilty of a doping offence, it said in a statement on Thursday. CAS has to decide whether to accept an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against a decision by world swimming's ruling body FINA to clear Sun of wrongdoing for his conduct during an out-of-competition test in September 2018.

A public hearing in November heard that Sun questioned the credentials of the testers before members of his entourage smashed the vials containing his blood samples with a hammer. Sun said the testers failed to show their identity and behaved in an unprofessional manner.

CAS said the decision would be announced at 0900 GMT.

