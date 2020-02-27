Left Menu
Russia sounds alarm over health of pilot in US jail

  Updated: 27-02-2020 21:23 IST
  Created: 27-02-2020 21:23 IST
Russia sounds alarm over health of pilot in US jail

Moscow, Feb 27 (AFP) Moscow on Thursday sounded the alarm over the deteriorating health of a Russian pilot imprisoned in the United States on drug smuggling charges and urged Washington to act Konstantin Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in 2010 for drug trafficking, then transferred to the US, where he was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2011.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, citing Yaroshenko's wife, that the 51-year-old pilot's health has been worsening "We will look into this issue," she told reporters.

"We urge US authorities to honour their obligations," she said, adding that the Russian suffered from a number of health problems Moscow has suggested that Washington consider swapping Yaroshenko for a US citizen serving time in a Russian prison.

Russia's highest-profile American detainee is Paul Whelan, who was arrested in 2018 on espionage charges He risks up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Whelan, a former US marine, maintains he has been framed and that he took a USB drive from an acquaintance thinking it contained holiday photos rather than state secrets. (AFP) RUP RUP

