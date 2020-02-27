Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women key to solving climate crisis, says Ugandan school striker

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 22:12 IST
Women key to solving climate crisis, says Ugandan school striker

(Adds detail on the March4Women rally in par 11) By Sonia Elks

LONDON, Feb 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Student Hilda Flavia Nakabuye is at the forefront of Uganda's Fridays for Future strikes - but it was years until the 22-year-old realised her own family were victims of climate change. Storms and drought forced Nakabuye's family to sell their livestock and almost all their land a decade ago, and she was forced out of school for months over unpaid tuition fees. None of them understood why their luck had turned so bad.

"We all didn't know it was because of climate change," Nakabuye told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a telephone interview from the Ugandan capital, Kampala, recalling her grandmother's confusion and distress. "She sometimes told me that the gods must be very angry at us ... I can remember her tears; her eyes sobbing with tears all the time," she said.

It was only when Nakabuye joined Kampala International University three years ago that she learned global warming was driving the destructive weather patterns - and became part of a growing movement of young protesters demanding climate action. "It felt very bad," she said, "but then at some point it felt like a relief because you can't solve a problem that you don't know the cause for."

As Fridays for Future strikes, launched by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in 2018, spread across the world, Nakabuye has rallied young Ugandans to ditch school and protest, including delivering a list of demands to the Speaker of Parliament. WOMEN KEY TO SOLUTIONS

Despite the East African country's vulnerability to climate change, awareness of the issue is low, said Nakabuye, calling for women and girls to be given a strong voice in helping Uganda deal with the impacts of more extreme weather patterns. As co-founder of Uganda's Fridays for Future movement, Nakabuye appeared alongside Thunberg at United Nations talks in Spain and will travel to Britain to speak at a women's rights rally in London next Sunday, which is International Women's Day.

The March4Women event, organised by CARE International, will bring together female climate campaigners as they call on governments to make a rapid shift to net zero emissions. Nakabuye hopes to use her story to highlight how climate change is affecting Uganda and developing countries - particularly women and girls in rural areas who spend hours fetching water, digging fields and cooking for their families.

In Uganda, agriculture accounts for 70% of employment, mostly on small farms, according to the World Bank. Climate change has brought erratic weather, with heavy rainfall and flooding, as well as prolonged dry seasons and droughts, threatening crops and livelihoods - with women often burdened with ensuring everyone is washed and fed.

"In a traditional Ugandan setting, women suffer the most. They play the most roles in a family or a community," said Nakabuye. "Women have to move long distances to look for firewood, to fetch the water, to finish up all these chores." The climate movement must listen to women as they can draw on their experiences to offer solutions, she added, as well as making space for voices from Africa and developing countries grappling with the impacts of a warmer world.

"It's a good thing that women are starting to take roles and responsibilities in fighting to protect their futures," said Nakabuye, who plans to study for a master's degree in sustainable development to help her community. "Women are on the frontlines of the climate crisis ... I don't think it is possible to have equality for women and girls without climate justice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Not sure if ease of doing business improved with ranking says Damodaran

The Ease of Doing Business rankings can go up by focusing on select parameters which are evaluated by the World Bank, former Sebi chairman M Damodaran said on Thursday, doubting if the progress in the list has made it easy for enterprises t...

They shot my brother, thrashed him, pushed him into burning house: Delhi violence survivor

He saw his brother being shot and burn to death in his house set ablaze by a frenzied mob, but Mohammad Salim says he has not lost all hope in humanity as he and his family found shelter at a Hindu home amid raging violence in northeast Del...

Delhi violence: Two brothers, migrant labourer, octogenarian woman among 38 dead

A labourer who had migrated from Bihar, a garage owner, and a driver and his younger brother were among the 38 people who lost their lives as armed mobs ran amok in the streets of northeast Delhi Aamir 25, who worked as a driver, and his br...

My Hindu brothers stood by me in trying times, says Muzammil Khan who lost his brother in Delhi violence

Muzammil Khan who lost his brother in the violence that rattled the national capital for over three days, has appealed to people to not get misled and maintain peace. Narrating the sequence of events that took place on February 25, Muzammil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020