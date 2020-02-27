Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF, World Bank funds ready to fight virus outbreak: spokesman

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 00:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 23:59 IST
IMF, World Bank funds ready to fight virus outbreak: spokesman
Representative Image

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank are ready to provide countries in need with immediate emergency funding to fight the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman said on Thursday While they have yet to receive a request for aid, the institutions "have now developed contingency plans. We have various financial instruments that could be used," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said at a press conference.

As the epidemic has spread beyond China, shuttering production and closing schools in Japan, economists are increasingly worried about a slowdown in the global economy "We have various financial instruments that could be used to support countries with balance of payment problems that arise from epidemics or natural disasters," Rice said, noting that the lenders rapidly deployed funds during the Ebola epidemic.

He singled out China, saying the IMF remains "very supportive" of the country where the coronavirus outbreak started with efforts to tackle its spread The fund and the World Bank expect to make a decision soon on whether to hold their spring meetings in Washington.

Thousands of people attend the twice-yearly gatherings, which attract activists, economists and investors, as well as officials and reporters The planning for the April meeting, is "under active review," Rice said, but he added, "We are confident that, whatever the format of the spring meetings will be, that we will have effective meetings... and dialogue with our membership." The US Centers for Disease Control warned this week that the epidemic will reach American shores, and urged organizations to cancel mass gatherings.

Health officials on Wednesday announced they'd found the first case of the virus of unknown origin in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Redskins, Rivera willing to gamble at No. 2

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ron Rivera could live up to his Riverboat Ron nickname and emerge as a wildcard in the 2020 NFL Draft, his first with the Washington Redskins. Despite drafting Dwayne Haskins 15th overall in 2019, an overhauled Redskins mana...

Iran coronavirus deaths jump to 26, top officials infected

Tehran, Feb 27 AFP The coronavirus epidemic in Iran has cost 26 lives, the health ministry announced Thursday, with a vice president becoming the latest top official to be infected as the spread appeared to accelerate Health ministry spokes...

Scores cleared to leave Tenerife hotel on coronavirus lockdown

Some 130 guests were cleared on Thursday to leave a Tenerife hotel placed on lockdown after four cases of the coronavirus were detected there, but Spanish authorities did little to allay concerns of the close to 600 tourists who will remain...

Kuwait has 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus -health ministry

Kuwait now has 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to a health ministry official on Thursday, who added all cases involved people who had been to Iran.Kuwait will force all flight passengers to sign an avowal that would make them s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020