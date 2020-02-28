Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scores cleared to leave Tenerife hotel on coronavirus lockdown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 00:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 00:21 IST
Scores cleared to leave Tenerife hotel on coronavirus lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Some 130 guests were cleared on Thursday to leave a Tenerife hotel placed on lockdown after four cases of the coronavirus were detected there, but Spanish authorities did little to allay concerns of the close to 600 tourists who will remain there. On the third day of the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel's lockdown, only the widespread presence of protective masks gave a glimpse of how unreal life has become for those inside the compound.

A video from inside the hotel showed guests sunbathing by one of the swimming pools and others serving themselves at a restaurant buffet. Some, but not all, wore masks, lowering them while eating. Lara Pennington from Manchester, staying at the hotel with her children and elderly inlaws, said basic safety measures such as wearing masks and washing hands regularly were being ignored.

"There are numerous people who are not adhering to the protocol and therefore the environment outside of our rooms still remains very unsafe for us. We have no intention of leaving our rooms," she said. Carlota, a volunteer nurse about to enter the hotel, told Reuters: "What we are really afraid of is that other people could be infected. Supposedly in healthy people, it is not a deadly virus. We should not have any problem."

A spokesman for the regional government said none of the remaining guests presented any symptoms and they might be cleared before the end of a 14-day isolation period imposed on Wednesday. "A decision has been made that frees the hotel from the presence of 130 people," he said in televised comments.

Other guests appeared more concerned about being stuck on the hotel grounds. "Everything is quite surreal, 95% of the situation remains normal here but we feel encapsulated," Christopher Betts, from Leicestershire in England, told Reuters by telephone. "We kill the time by walking around, reading a bit, sitting by the pool."

The hotel, which has said it is cooperating with authorities, did not respond to requests for comment, including on who would ultimately pay for the forced extended vacation. The holidaymakers' experiences of adjusting to confinement were similar to those who spent two weeks in quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise liner off Yokohama, near Tokyo.

Just like for some of those passengers, the view from balcony has become their window on the world, which also appeared less lively. Most shops nearby shut, as the guests who make up the bulk of their customers were unable to leave the hotel to visit.

The coronavirus can spread via droplets in the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes out, and these can also contaminate surfaces such as door handles and railings. Spain's total number of active coronavirus cases rose to 25 on Thursday from 11, with the bulk of them linked to Italy, hit by Europe's worst outbreak, with over 500 cases and 17 deaths.

The four infected people in the hotel were all Italians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Iran coronavirus deaths jump to 26, top officials infected

The coronavirus epidemic in Iran has cost 26 lives, the health ministry announced Thursday, with a vice president becoming the latest top official to be infected as the spread appeared to accelerate Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanp...

Redskins, Rivera willing to gamble at No. 2

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ron Rivera could live up to his Riverboat Ron nickname and emerge as a wildcard in the 2020 NFL Draft, his first with the Washington Redskins. Despite drafting Dwayne Haskins 15th overall in 2019, an overhauled Redskins mana...

Iran coronavirus deaths jump to 26, top officials infected

Tehran, Feb 27 AFP The coronavirus epidemic in Iran has cost 26 lives, the health ministry announced Thursday, with a vice president becoming the latest top official to be infected as the spread appeared to accelerate Health ministry spokes...

Scores cleared to leave Tenerife hotel on coronavirus lockdown

Some 130 guests were cleared on Thursday to leave a Tenerife hotel placed on lockdown after four cases of the coronavirus were detected there, but Spanish authorities did little to allay concerns of the close to 600 tourists who will remain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020