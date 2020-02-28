Left Menu
Development News Edition

BA cancels flights to Italy, Korea, Singapore as coronavirus hits demand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 01:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 01:32 IST
BA cancels flights to Italy, Korea, Singapore as coronavirus hits demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British Airways said it would cancel some flights to and from Italy, Singapore, and South Korea, as a result of reduced demand for travel to the areas due to coronavirus outbreaks.

British Airways, owned by IAG, said on Thursday it would cancel 56 roundtrip flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports to Italian destinations including Milan, Bologna, Venice, and Turin between March 14 and March 28. Flights to Seoul, which are usually daily from Heathrow, will now be every other day, and BA said it was also canceling six roundtrip flights from Heathrow to Singapore every other day from March 15, although there will still be one flight daily.

In Italy, more than 300 people have tested positive over the past week for coronavirus in Lombardy, while South Korea has the most virus cases outside China and reported 505 new ones on Thursday, taking its national tally to 1,766. The airline said it would be contacting customers on canceled flights to discuss their options, which would include rebooking onto other carriers if possible, full refunds or booking for a later travel date.

IAG is expected to update on the impact of coronavirus on its outlook when it reports annual results on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-United striker Martial suffers another muscle injury

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial was a last-minute absentee from their Europa League last-32, second leg tie against Club Bruges on Thursday due to injury and is doubtful for the Premier League clash at Everton on Sunday. United co...

Motor racing-Vettel fastest as Hamilton hits trouble in testing

Ferraris Sebastian Vettel posted the fastest lap on the penultimate day of Formula Ones pre-season testing on Thursday as six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hit engine trouble.Vettel set a time of one minute 16.841 seconds at the Circu...

U.S. says ramping up efforts to guard against coronavirus, mulls sweeping powers

President Donald Trumps administration is considering invoking special powers to rapidly expand domestic production of protective masks and clothing to help combat the coronavirus in the United States, two U.S. officials told Reuters. The m...

Facebook cancels conference, Microsoft withdraws from another on coronavirus

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it would cancel its annual developer conference due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak and Microsoft Corp followed suit by withdrawing from a gaming conference scheduled for next month.In place of the in-pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020