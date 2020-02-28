REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL CHINA-HEALTH

No country will be spared, warn experts, as fight against coronavirus ramps up No country should make the "fatal mistake" of assuming it will be spared the coronavirus, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, as governments from Iran to Australia raced to contain the epidemic's rapid global spread.

CHINA–HEALTH/USA-PRODUCTION U.S. mulls using sweeping powers to ramp up production of coronavirus protective gear

President Donald Trump's administration is considering invoking special powers through a law called the Defense Production Act to rapidly expand domestic manufacturing of protective masks and clothing to combat the coronavirus in the United States, two U.S. officials told Reuters. U.S.

CHINA-HEALTH/USA U.S. ramps up fight against coronavirus; stocks fall on worries about economic impact

President Donald Trump's administration is considering invoking special powers to rapidly expand domestic production of protective masks and clothing to help combat the coronavirus in the United States, two U.S. officials told Reuters. USA-ELECTION/SANDERS-ECONOMY

Sanders presidency could start with U.S. jobs program, then scale up A Bernie Sanders administration might logically start with a roughly $300 billion federal jobs guarantee, a cornerstone of worker protection, says a key adviser to the front-runner in the U.S. Democratic presidential nominating race.

BUSINESS USA-ECONOMY

U.S. economy grows steadily in Q4, but coronavirus looms large The U.S. economy grew moderately in the fourth quarter, the government confirmed, and is facing a bumpy road in early 2020 amid the fast-spreading coronavirus that has left financial markets fearing a recession.

USA-FED/FUTURES Fed seen slashing rates amid virus threat, low inflation

The Federal Reserve may need to move aggressively to cut borrowing costs to cushion the economy from the rapid spread of the new coronavirus, in part because interest rates are already low and so is inflation. ENTERTAINMENT

SEC-SEAGAL U.S. SEC out for justice over Steven Seagal's cryptocurrency marketing

Steven Seagal, the star of action movies including "Above the Law" and "Out for Justice," has agreed to pay $314,000 to resolve charges of "unlawfully touting" a cryptocurrency offering, the U.S. securities regulator said on Thursday. USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING

Actress Lori Loughlin among parents to face U.S. college scam trial in October A federal judge on Thursday said actress Lori Loughlin in October will be among eight parents accused of participating in a vast U.S. college admissions bribery and fraud scheme to face the first trial to result from the scandal.

SPORTS PEOPLE-KOBE BRYANT/AUCTION

Kobe Bryant handprints among Beverly Hills auction items A copy of Kobe Bryant's handprints, cast in cement outside Hollywood's famed Grauman's Chinese Theatre, are going up for auction in April along with other memorabilia of the basketball legend who died in January.

TENNIS-DUBAI Djokovic bamboozles despairing Khachanov with drop shots in Dubai

Novak Djokovic used a dizzying array of drop shots to make short work of Karen Khachanov at the Dubai Open on Thursday, reaching the semi-finals with a dominant 6-2 6-2 win over the Russian seventh seed. POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/BROKERED CONVENTION EXPLAINER-How the Democratic nominating battle could end in a messy 'brokered convention'

The rise of Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, has prompted party leaders to consider whether his nomination would do more damage than a chaotic 'brokered convention.' Here's how the nominating process works – and why it could evolve into a messy contest. 27 Feb 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

INDIA-CITIZENSHIP/PROTESTS-NEIGHBOURHOOD (PIX) A Delhi neighbourhood divided by a highway and now hatred

The Hindu area of Bhajanpura and Muslim quarter of Chand Bagh face each other across a wide thoroughfare running through northeastern New Delhi. After days of deadly riots between members of the two communities, neighbourhoods that lived happily together for many years are now divided by far more than a road. 27 Feb 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SUPER TUESDAY EXPLAINER - What you need to know to understand Super Tuesday

A story on what Super Tuesday on March 3 is, the states and delegates involved, what’s different this year, why it’s important 28 Feb

IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA Quarterly IAEA report on Iran

The U.N. nuclear watchdog issues a quarterly report detailing Iran's atomic activities, as required by Tehran's deal with major powers, which it is policing. The date is not set and is subject to change. 28 Feb

BRITAIN-EU/ (TV) France's minister for Europe speaks in London

Amélie de Montchalin, France's Minister of State in Charge of European Affairs, speaks in London 28 Feb

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ (TV) Outwatching upheaval in Malaysian politics after Mahathir resigns

Malaysia politics are in political turmoil as factions vie for power after Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad stepped down on Monday. Mahathir was also immediately named as interim prime minister by Malaysia's king - a role that carries all the authority of a permanent premier. 28 Feb

INDIA-CITIZENSHIP/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Monitoring situation after death toll rises to 32 in religious violence in New Delhi

At least 32 people have been killed in the deadliest violence to engulf New Delhi in decades as a heavy deployment of security forces brought an uneasy calm on Thursday, a police official said. 28 Feb 00:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

CHINA-HEALTH/SPAIN-HOTEL (PIX) (TV) Tenerife hotel remains in lockdown over coronavirus

A four-star hotel in the Spanish island of Tenerife will remain in lockdown following an outbreak of coronavirus. The regional government said on Wednesday people inside will have to remain in isolation for 14 days. 28 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GUINEA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) Guinea braces for disputed referendum that could extend veteran Conde's rule

When Alpha Conde was elected president of Guinea in 2010, the veteran opposition leader vowed to restore democracy after decades of authoritarian rule. Ten years later, many fear Conde, who turns 82 next week, is laying the groundwork to cling to power himself by holding a constitutional referendum on Sunday that could allow him to rule for 12 more years, risking mass unrest and denting the country's mining economy. 28 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-POMPEO/ (PIX) (TV) U.S. House panel hears from Secretary of State Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee. 28 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/MESTER

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester is panelist at women in economics symposium Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in closing panel before the "Women in Economics" Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio.

27 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT AUTOS-AUTONOMOUS/CONFERENCE

Autonomous Vehicle Summit in Silicon Valley People attend the Autonomous Vehicle Summit, a three-day conference in Silicon Valley focused on the self-driving vehicle industry.

28 Feb IAG-RESULTS/

British Airways-owner IAG reports 2019 results Focus will be on the impact of the China coronavirus on travel as British Airways-owner IAG is due to report a fall in profit in what will be outgoing CEO Willie Walsh's last results. IAG is less exposed to China than rival airline groups such as Air France-KLM which said earlier in February it would take a 150-200 mln euro hit from the virus.

28 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on economy and monetary policy Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before a Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce breakfast, in Fort Smith, Ark.

28 Feb 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT EUROZONE-CENTENO/

Interview with Finance minister Portugal and president of Eurogroup Mario Centeno Interview with the Portuguese Finance minister about the perspectives of the European and Portuguese economy, and the reform of the euro area.

28 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

THAILAND-USA/MILITARY DRILL (PIX) (TV) Troops from Thailand and U.S. conduct amphibious assault drill at Cobra Gold

Thai, U.S.troops and soldiers from other participating countries take part in an amphibious assault drill during the annual Cobra Gold, Asia's largest multilateral military exercise. 28 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY USA-TRANSGENDER/UNDERWEAR (PIX) (TV)

Body scans, intimate talks help Delaware student design transgender underwear Graduate student Haobo Zhang led the tall transgender woman into a body scanner for a project they hope will lead to recognition, respect and comfort for millions of people: the first-ever transgender underwear designed for mass production.

28 Feb EUROPE-WEATHER/DENNIS-BRITAIN (PIX)

Flood warnings after Storm Dennis Flood warnings after Storm Dennis hits the UK

28 Feb CHINA-HEALTH/BANKS (PIX)

Financial firms discussing coronavirus contingency plans with regulators - official U.S.-based banks and brokers are in discussions with federal regulators about allowing staff to work from home and other business continuity arrangements amid the spread of the coronavirus, the head of a top financial trade group said.

28 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CLIMATECHANGE-GRETA/BRITAIN (PIX) (TV)

Greta Thunberg in UK for climate march Greta Thunberg takes part in a youth climate protest in the western England town of Bristol.

28 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

CAPEVERDE-DRUGS/ Verdict announced in record Cape Verde cocaine bust

A Cape Verde court is due to announce its verdict in the trial of 11 Russian crew members of a ship from which a record 9.5 tonnes of cocaine were seized at the port of Praia in January 2019. The defendants have either denied knowing that the cocaine was on board or said they were threatened by the ship's owner into transporting the drugs 28 Feb

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT BRITAIN-ROYALS/HARRY (PIX) (TV)

Prince Harry and John Bon Jovi at Abbey Road studios Prince Harry is to meet with Jon Bon Jovi and members of the Invictus Games Choir at Abbey Road Studios.

28 Feb FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/IRRADIES (PIX) (TV)

Documentary Irradies (Irradiated) presented at Berlinale festival Director Rithy Panh's "Irradies" is in the running for the top prize of the Golden Bear at the 70th Berlinale. The documentary, a French-Cambodian production, explores the impact of "physical and psychological irradiation" resulting from war.

28 Feb 04:35 ET / 09:35 GMT NIGERIA-ENVIRONMENT/FASHION (PIX) (TV)

Nigerian artist turns plastic waste into fashion to raise awareness The sight of discarded plastic bottles and bags floating in the open drains of Nigeria's megacity Lagos moved sculptor Adeyemi Emmanuel to despair. So last year he began collecting bits of discarded plastic and within days had created a backpack.

28 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SPORTS

SPORT-DOPING/SWIMMING-SUN (PIX) (TV) The Court of Arbitration for Sport announces decision over doping affair of Chinese swimmer Sun Yang The Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) will announce whether multiple Chinese swimming champion Sun Yang has been found guilty of a doping offence. CAS has to decide whether to accept an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against a decision by world swimming's ruling body FINA to clear Sun of wrongdoing for his conduct during an out-of-competition test in September 2018.

28 Feb 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT SOCCER-EUROPA/DRAW (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League Round of 16 draw UEFA stages the draw for the Europa League round of 16

28 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-ATHLETICS (PIX) (TV)

Athletics-Russia's suspended federation elects president Russia's suspended athletics federation names a new president after its head resigned after being provisionally suspended last year for serious anti-doping breaches.

28 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.