Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Odd News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 10:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 10:26 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Biting passengers on flight is no reason for cash compensation delay: EU court adviser

Air travelers cannot receive cash compensation if their flight is delayed by a passenger biting others and assaulting crew members, an adviser at the Court of Justice of the European Union said on Thursday. Such incidents were "extraordinary circumstances," Advocate General Priit Pikamae wrote in a non-binding opinion, a form of guidance that is normally followed by the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt, police response on pleas seeking FIR against Asaduddin, Akbaruddin Owaisi and others for alleged hate speeches.

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt, police response on pleas seeking FIR against Asaduddin, Akbaruddin Owaisi and others for alleged hate speeches....

HC notice to Centre, Delhi govt, police on plea for FIR against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for alleged hate speech.

HC notice to Centre, Delhi govt, police on plea for FIR against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for alleged hate speech....

Govt took tough, bold decision, IAF successfully struck terror target: Air chief on Balakot airstrike

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Friday said that the government took a tough and bold decision to strike at the heart of terrorist training camps deep inside Pakistan and added that the Indian Air Force struck the ...

Violence in Delhi: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's reply on plea seeking probe under UAPA

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought reply of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking probe under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act to find out those behind the violence in northeast DelhiA bench of Chief Justice D N Patel a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020