Left Menu
Development News Edition

California regulator proposes record $2.14 bln fine on PG&E over wildfires

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 13:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 12:54 IST
California regulator proposes record $2.14 bln fine on PG&E over wildfires
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

California's utility regulator has proposed an increased $2.14 billion fine on PG&E Corp for its role in causing the devastating 2017 and 2018 wildfires in Northern California. The decision raises the penalty by $462 million and would be the largest ever imposed, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) said.

It would become final if PG&E agrees within 20 days, and will modify a multi-party settlement reached by the company with the CPUC and union representatives in December. The new settlement also requires that potential tax savings in excess of $500 million be applied to the benefit of PG&E's customers, CPUC said.

PG&E did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment but told local outlet San Francisco Chronicle that it was "disappointed" by the decision. The San-Francisco based utility filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January last year, citing potential liabilities in excess of $30 billion from major wildfires sparked by its equipment in 2017 and 2018.

State fire investigators in May determined that PG&E transmission lines caused the deadliest and most destructive wildfire on record in California, the wind-driven Camp Fire that killed 85 people in and around the town of Paradise in 2018. Earlier this month, the company proposed an updated reorganization plan, aimed at addressing concerns raised by California Governor Gavin Newsom, who criticized its previous plan for lacking major changes to governance and tougher safety enforcement mechanisms mandated under a recent state wildfire statute.

A U.S. bankruptcy judge in December approved PG&E's $13.5 billion settlement with victims of Californian wildfires. The company needs to exit bankruptcy by June 30 to participate in a state-backed wildfire fund that would help reduce the threat to utilities from wildfires.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pope postpones official audiences but working from residence- Vatican

Pope Francis, who the Vatican says is still slightly unwell, has postponed all official audiences for Friday but is working from home. The Vatican did not specify what the pope was suffering from. At his general audience on Wednesday he app...

Honorary doctorate conferred on entrepreneur K C Naik

Mangalore University has conferred honorary doctorate on entrepreneur K C Naik considering his contributions in the fields of education and social service In his keynote address at the convocation ceremony on Thursday, Union Minister of Sta...

Bengal offers penalty waiver on tax default for vehicles

The West Bengal transport department has offered a 100 per cent waiver of penalty on tax default for all types of registered vehicles in the state, an official said on Friday The state government expects that the waiver will encourage owner...

Golf Course Extension Road as epicenter of Gurugram Realty

Gurugram Haryana India, Feb 28 ANINewsVoir The Golf Course Extension Road has emerged as a residential and a commercial hub. The area has a robust social and physical infrastructure besides numerous reputed schools, and retail destinations....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020