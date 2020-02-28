Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan officials to meet Taliban ahead of U.S. troop withdrawal agreement

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 14:20 IST
Afghan officials to meet Taliban ahead of U.S. troop withdrawal agreement

Afghan officials are set to meet Taliban members in Qatar on Friday ahead of a crucial agreement between the U.S. and Taliban negotiators that will set the timeline for the withdrawal of American troops who have been fighting in Afghanistan for 18 years.

A six-member delegation of junior ministers and a senior security official will hold preliminary talks with some Taliban leaders in Qatar's capital, Doha, two senior government officials in Kabul said, adding that the meeting was a crucial confidence-building mechanism between the warring sides. A senior official in Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's office said Ghani was reluctant to send a delegation to meet the Taliban before the U.S.-Taliban deal is formalised.

"But he now realises that a meeting is crucial at this juncture. This golden opportunity cannot be lost," said the official, requesting anonymity. Shepherding the Afghan government and Taliban towards intra-Afghan negotiations has been one of the biggest headaches for U.S. negotiators, according to western diplomats in Kabul and Doha.

The seven-day "Reduction in Violence" (RIV) pact that took effect on Feb. 22 and is set to culminate in the signing of an agreement between top U.S. and Taliban negotiators on Saturday in Doha, the location of the political headquarters of the hardline insurgent group. The RIV period has passed off largely successfully, and the United States and Taliban look set to sign the agreement to establish a timetable for the withdrawal of American troops in exchange for guarantees from the Taliban not to allow militant groups such as al-Qaeda to operate in Afghanistan.

The U.S.-Taliban agreement, if inked on Saturday, would begin a phased withdrawal of American and coalition forces and would also require the Taliban to initiate a formal dialogue with the Afghan government and other political and civil society groups on a permanent nationwide ceasefire and power-sharing in post-war Afghanistan. The Taliban now hold sway over half the country, and are at their most powerful since the U.S. invasion in 2001

Senior Taliban commanders in Doha and Afghanistan said once the deal is signed the group will release 1,000 Afghan prisoners, mostly security personnel and government employees who are in their custody in different parts of the country. In exchange, the Taliban expects the Afghan government to release their 5,000 fighters.

"We will not join the intra-Afghan dialogue if the U.S. and Afghan did not honour their commitment to release our prisoners," said a senior Taliban commander in Doha. Afghan broadcaster Tolo News said U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg were expected in Kabul ahead of the announcement of the declaration in Doha. (Additional reporting by Jibran Ahmed in Peshawar, Writing by Rupam Jain; Editing by Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia uncertainty grows as palace rejects Mahathir plan

Uncertainty grew over the political future of Malaysia and the man who has dominated it for decades on Friday as the royal palace rejected Mahathir Mohamads plan for a vote to choose a new prime minister. Meanwhile, Mahathirs party chose a ...

Britain's 10-year gilt yield tumble on coronavirus fears

Britains 10-year gilt yield fell to its lowest level since October on Friday as fears that coronavirus will hurt the global economy gripped financial markets. Countries on three continents reported their first cases of the coronavirus on Fr...

Pope postpones official audiences but working from residence- Vatican

Pope Francis, who the Vatican says is still slightly unwell, has postponed all official audiences for Friday but is working from home. The Vatican did not specify what the pope was suffering from. At his general audience on Wednesday, he ap...

Honorary doctorate conferred on entrepreneur K C Naik

Mangalore University has conferred honorary doctorate on entrepreneur K C Naik considering his contributions in the fields of education and social service In his keynote address at the convocation ceremony on Thursday, Union Minister of Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020