Swimming-China's Sun Yang handed eight year ban for doping

Chinese multiple world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has been banned from the sport for eight years for missing an out-of-competition test, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.

CAS said it had accepted an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against a decision by the world swimming body FINA to clear Sun of wrongdoing for his conduct during the test in September 2018.

The 28-year-old is one of China's top athletes, having won two gold medals at the 2012 London Olympic games and another in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. (Writing by Brian Homewood/Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.