Almost 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany - Health Ministry spokeswoman

There are almost 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany, a spokeswoman for the Health Ministry said on Friday, adding that number included people who were now healthy again.

Asked how many confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany there were, she said: "At the moment in Germany we have almost 60 but it's a very dynamic situation, as we keep saying."

