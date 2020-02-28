Nigeria's first coronavirus case came on flight via Istanbul, went to Ogun state - Lagos health commission
Nigeria's first confirmed coronovirus case entered the country on a Turkish Airlines flight that travelled via Istanbul, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health told a news conference on Friday. The man, who travelled from Milan, Italy, and landed on the evening of Feb. 24, spent the night in a hotel near the airport, and continued to his place of work in neighbouring Ogun state, Commissioner Akin Abayomi said.
He was treated on the evening of Feb. 26 at his company's medical facility before health practitioners there called government biosecurity officers, who transferred him on Feb. 27 to a containment facility in Yaba, Lagos. The man is the first confirmed case in sub-Saharan Africa. (Reporting By Nneka Chile, writing by Libby George)
