Left Menu
Development News Edition

India at UN asks Pak leadership to stop terror funding, dismantle militant camps

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:32 IST
India at UN asks Pak leadership to stop terror funding, dismantle militant camps

India on Friday advised Pakistan's top leadership to stop terror funding and dismantle terrorist camps operating from its soil and territories under its control while decrying Islamabad's efforts to derail the positive developments in Jammu and Kashmir India's statement came a week after the global terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris decided to retain Pakistan in its 'Grey List' and warned the country of stern action if it fails to prosecute and penalise those involved in terror funding emanating from its jurisdiction.

Exercising the right of reply after Pakistan raised concerns over human rights in Jammu and Kashmir at the 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council here, First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission Vimarsh Aryan said that the international community cannot be misled by Pakistani hysterical reactions at all global forums to malign India "The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is fast returning to normalcy despite serious attempts by Pakistan to derail the positive developments through its active support to terrorist groups and related entities," Aryan said.

Giving Pakistan a 10-point advise list, the Indian diplomat asked it to stop terror funding and dismantle terrorist camps operating in the country and territories under its control "Stop public advocacy and support for terrorists by Pakistani leadership at the highest level, end illegal and forcible occupation and reverse the demographic changes in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and take structural reforms to develop a semblance of democracy in Pakistan," he said.

Highlighting the plight of minorities in Muslim-majority Pakistan, Aryan asked the Pakistani leadership to end harassment and execution of minorities through misuse of blasphemy law, end forced conversions and marriages of women and girls from Hindu, Sikh and Christian religions and stop religious persecution against Shias, Ahmadiyas, Ismailia and Hazaras "Blasphemy law against Aasia Bibi, persecution of Abdul Shakoor, an Ahmadiya, Jagjit Kaur, a minor Sikh girl subjected to abduction and forced marriage are the norms of the day for minorities in Pakistan," he said.

He also accused Pakistan of recruiting children for terror activities including suicide bombing in other countries "Stop killing and targeting political dissidents and legitimate criticism in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and prevent enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of journalists and human rights activists by its security agencies," the Indian diplomat said.

Speaking about the state of democracy in India and Pakistan, Aryan said that the world knows about the dismal human rights records of Pakistan and a tight control cannot hide it all while India’s time tested democratic institutions are robust and adequate enough to address any challenge including those instigated from outside, in order to safeguard interests of all our citizens including minorities Reacting to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's statement on the Kashmir issue, he said that the grouping has no locus standi to comment on the internal affairs of India.

"Jammu and Kashmir was, is and shall forever remain an integral part of India," he asserted Referring to Belgium's comment on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Aryan said: "as a close partner of India, we wish, Belgium could have checked the factual position with us before coming to any conclusion on the issue".

"Our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has clearly said that no discussions have taken place on NRC anywhere except following the Supreme Court directives in Assam," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss government bans all events over 1,000 people

Geneva, Feb 28 AP The Swiss government announced an immediate ban Friday on all public and private events in the country involving more than 1,000 people as a measure to halt the spread of COVID-19 The measure will last until at least March...

Iran closes schools as coronavirus death toll rises to 34

Iran announced on Friday the closure of all schools for three days from Saturday because of concerns about a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 34 people in the country.The Islamic Republic had already cancelled Friday prayers in the capi...

All accused arrested in Elgar Parishad case appear before special Mumbai court

All the accused arrested in the Elgar Parishad case were produced before a special NIA court in Mumbai on Friday. The case was transferred from Pune Police to the National Investigation Agency NIA by the Central government in January this y...

Mexico confirms first case of coronavirus

Mexican authorities said on Friday they have confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Mexico, in what is only the second case in Latin America.A patient with a possible coronavirus infection went through a second test that turned up posit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020