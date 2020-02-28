Left Menu
Eurogroup's Centeno: euro zone "ready to act" on coronavirus impact if needed

The coronavirus seems to be a "temporary shock" to the euro zone economy but the bloc's member states must be prepared to act in a coordinated way if the impact becomes a more long-lasting one, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Mario Centeno said.

"It's the new risk and it's obviously a downside risk to our economies," Centeno told Reuters in an interview on Friday. "It looks like it's going to be temporary, but the impact is there, and ... we need to coordinate our actions in case this becomes a more global scenario," he said.

