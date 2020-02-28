Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian with coronavirus in Nigeria was not isolated for almost 48 hours

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 18:36 IST
Italian with coronavirus in Nigeria was not isolated for almost 48 hours

An Italian man who has been confirmed as Nigeria's first coronavirus case after arriving from Milan was in the country for almost two full days before being isolated, travelled through Lagos and visited another state.

The case has prompted a scramble by authorities in Africa's most populous country to try to "meet and observe" all who arrived on the same flight as the Italian and to identify the places he visited before going to the hospital. "We have started working to identify all the contacts of the person since he entered Nigeria and even those who were with him on the aircraft," Health Minister Osagie Ehanire told reporters on Friday in Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

The Italian, whose country has been hit worse by the virus than any other in Europe, arrived on Feb. 24 on a Turkish Airlines flight that had a connection in Istanbul, Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, told a news conference. After spending the night in a hotel near the airport, he went on Feb. 25 to his place of work in neighbouring Ogun state, and stayed there until he developed a fever and body aches on the afternoon of Feb. 26, Abayomi said.

Health practitioners with his company then contacted biosecurity authorities who transferred him to the high containment facility in Yaba, Lagos state. "It was very astute of the medical practitioners in that facility to keep him overnight in an isolated environment," Abayomi said.

Ehanire said the infection was confirmed on Feb. 27 by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, and that the man is now quarantined but doing well. His case is also the first confirmed coronavirus case in sub-Saharan Africa.

Turkish Airlines did not immediately comment on the case. There are no confirmed cases in Turkey. NIGERIAN ECONOMY AT RISK

Officials from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are heading to Lagos to help address the case, and have activated its national Emergency Operations Centre. Ehanire said Nigeria was continually stepping up its preparedness to control and contain the spread of the coronavirus, which was first reported in China.

The World Health Organization has said it already has experts on the ground in Nigeria, which it identifies as one of 13 "high priority" countries in Africa. In a sign of concern in Kenya, the country's High Court ordered flights from China to be temporarily suspended on Friday. Kenya has no confirmed cases of the virus.

Ehanire said China had been working closely with Nigerian authorities, and had sent a treatment guide. Nigerian stocks fell 1.63% to their lowest level in two months on Friday following the announcement of the coronavirus case.

The spread of the new coronavirus from China has hit global financial markets, and Nigeria's economy is at risk from the tumbling price of oil, which accounts for 90% of Nigeria's foreign exchange earnings. Brent crude has shed around 13% of its value this week, and Nigeria's currency has lost ground on the one-year forward market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Passenger tweets '5 bombs in Dibrugarh Rajdhani', train stopped at Dadri

The Railways has halted Fridays New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express at Dadri near here and pressed security agencies into action after a passenger claimed there were 5 bombs in the train, officials saidI want to inform that there are 5 bom...

VW strikes 'dieselgate' compensation deal with German consumers

Frankfurt am Main, Feb 28 AFP An important chapter in Volkswagens years-long dieselgate emissions cheating saga appeared headed for a close Friday, as the German car giant agreed a compensation deal with domestic consumer groups VW and Germ...

Local area development fund for UP MLAs hiked to Rs 3 cr: Speaker's office

The Local Area Development Fund for Uttar Pradesh MLAs has been increased from Rs 2 crore a year to Rs 3 crore eachA statement by the office of Uttar Pradesh assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Friday said, An announcement was made d...

No need to press panic button because of coronovirus epidemic: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

No need to press panic button because of coronovirus epidemic FM Nirmala Sitharaman....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020