British man who was on Diamond Princess ship in Japan dies - Kyodo
A British man who was aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked in Yokohama, Japan, has died from coronavirus, Kyodo news reported on Friday.
Britain's Foreign Office could not immediately be reached for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Diamond Princess
- Kyodo
- Yokohama
- Japan
- Foreign Office
