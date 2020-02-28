Greece blocks hundreds of migrants on Turkish border: police

Kastanies (Greece), Feb 28 (AFP) Greek border guards on Friday blocked hundreds of migrants from entering the country, police said, hours after Turkey announced it would no longer hold them back from Europe

The head of Greece's general staff and the minister for police were dispatched to the area as the government said it had "tightened" border vigilance "to the maximum level possible." (AFP) RUPRUP

