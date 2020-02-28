Turkey says opening frontier for migrants will not hurt ties with West
Turkey does not believe its decision to allow some of the millions of migrants it hosts to cross into Europe will have an impact on its ties with the West, Turkey's communications director said on Friday. In response to the escalating conflict and the killing of 33 of its troops Thursday in Syria's Idlib region, Ankara threw open its western land and sea borders to outgoing migrants.
In comments to reporters, Fahrettin Altun said that migrants were now Europe's and the world's problem too, adding that Ankara had "no choice" but ease border controls after not receiving enough support in hosting some 3.7 million Syrian refugees.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
COLUMN-Turkey-Syria crisis points to risky post-American Mideast: Peter Apps
Facebook delays Europe rollout of dating app after Irish inspection
UK violated N Ireland man's rights over drink-drive data: Europe court
European shares falter as coronavirus toll in China jumps
UPDATE 1-European shares falter as virus toll in China surges; Nestle weighs