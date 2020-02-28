British passenger of virus-hit Japan ship dies: health ministry

Tokyo, Feb 28 (AFP) A British man who was onboard a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo has died, Japan's health ministry said on Friday

The ministry confirmed the man's nationality and death on Friday without giving any identifying details

The man was the first foreigner to have died from the illness after spending time aboard the Diamond Princess. Another five Japanese nationals on the vessel have died and more than 700 others tested positive for the disease. (AFP) NSA

