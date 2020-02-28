Turkey says talks with Russian delegation finished, team returning to Russia

Talks between Turkish officials and a Russian delegation in Ankara over developments in Syria's Idlib region have finished and Russian officials are returning to Russia, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Friday.

The talks, which the ministry said took place at the request of the Russian side, came after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in Syrian government air strikes in Idlib.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.