Lebanon says schools to be closed from Feb. 29-March 8 amid coronavirus

Lebanon announced on Friday it was closing the country's schools effective Feb. 29 until March 8 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, an education ministry statement said.

Lebanon on Friday confirmed the country's fourth case of the virus and has restricted flights from countries affected by the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.