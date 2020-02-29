Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-UAE coronavirus scare confines Danish champion Morkov to Berlin hotel

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 02:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 02:11 IST
Cycling-UAE coronavirus scare confines Danish champion Morkov to Berlin hotel

Danish rider Michael Morkov faced a long and anxious wait alone in a Berlin hotel room to learn if he can compete in the world track championships, after he was caught up on Friday in fallout from a coronavirus scare in the Gulf. National champion Morkov, 34, left the UAE Tour on Wednesday and arrived in Berlin on Thursday to begin training for Sunday's madison event in the Berlin velodrome.

But the Tour was cancelled on Thursday after two staff members of one of the participating teams were suspected of contracting the coronavirus. The entire UAE peloton, including four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, plus staff and officials, were in lockdown in their Abu Dhabi hotel - and Morkov meanwhile was also confined to his hotel room in Berlin, awaiting tests.

Denmark team spokesman Morten Anderson said Morkov was training alone in his room on rollers. "He is in good spirits and doing fine, but he's tired of this situation that he has to be in the hotel," Anderson told reporters.

"It's voluntary and we've told him not to leave. He would like to go to the track to train but now we are waiting for the UCI and German medical authorities to tell us his status. "Hopefully we'll get the answer in a couple of hours."

Anderson confirmed that Morkov was in the velodrome celebrating with the Danish team pursuit champions on Thursday. Morkov's participation was hanging on whether there was a positive coronavirus test at the UAE Tour, where the status of the two staff members was unclear.

The previous night, Froome and other riders took to Twitter to say they were confined to their hotel rooms, and organisers said two Italian members of a team had tested positive for novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19. But cycling's governing body the UCI said on Friday that the cases were only 'suspected' ones and that UAE Tour organisers had acted, in conjunction with the UCI, to cancel the last two stages "in the interests of the health of riders and their staff" to await the outcome of tests.

Late on Friday there was still no word on whether one of the tests had been positive for coronavirus, meaning more than 100 of the world's best road cyclists remain in limbo in the UAE and Morkov has no idea if he can race in Berlin. "The UCI and the Organising Committee of the 2020 UCI Track Cycling World Championships have been closely monitoring the situation in Abu Dhabi and its potential impact on the Championships held in Berlin," a statement said.

"...We are awaiting the results of diagnostic tests carried out in Abu Dhabi in order to decide on the follow-up to the preventive measures implemented to date in Berlin." The rapid increase in coronavirus cases raised fears of a pandemic on Friday, with six countries reporting their first cases and the World Health Organization raising its impact risk alert to "very high".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo to attend signing of U.S.-Taliban troop withdrawal pact

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will witness the signing of a U.S.-Taliban agreement on a withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, President Donald Trump said on Friday, heralding an agreement that could help his re-election camp...

Delhi govt never halted prosecution sanction of anyone: Raghav Chadha on Kanhaiya Kumar's trial approval

Commenting on assent given by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government for trial in the 2016 sedition case involving former JNU Students Union President Kanhaiya Kumar, Aam Aadmi Party AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Friday ...

U.N. chief: killing of Turkish troops one of 'most alarming moments' of Syria war

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday described an escalation in fighting in northwest Syria that killed dozens of Turkish troops as one of the most alarming moments of the nine-year-old war and called for an immediate ceasefire...

On the trail: Biden, Sanders blast Trump amid coronavirus fears

U.S. Democratic presidential contenders blasted the Republican Trump administrations handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the eve of South Carolinas fourth-in-the-nation nominating contest on Saturday. Former Vice President Joe Biden is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020