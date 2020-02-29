Left Menu
Development News Edition

El Salvador reconciliation law vetoed over impunity fears

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sansalvador
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 11:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 11:13 IST
El Salvador reconciliation law vetoed over impunity fears

San Salvador (El Salvador), Feb 29 (AP) President Nayib Bukele said Friday he has vetoed a national reconciliation bill approved earlier this week by lawmakers, arguing that it would result in impunity for crimes against humanity from El Salvador's 1980-1992 civil war In a news conference at the presidential residence, Bukele said he would not support any measure that doesn't contain three fundamental elements: truth, justice and reparations.

"This Special Law for Transitional Justice, Reparation and National Reconciliation is a fraud of a law beginning with its very name, because it is simply an amnesty to make punishments for those who committed war crimes go away," Bukele said He added that he considers it “de facto impunity,” unconstitutional and in violation of international treaties and accords.

The law was backed by 44 deputies in the 84-seat Legislative Assembly. Eleven voted against it and one deputy abstained The 23 lawmakers from the leftist FMLN part remained silent, neither supporting nor opposing the vote nor officially abstaining, and five lawmakers were absent when the vote was taken.

Fifty-six votes would be required to override the presidential veto In July 2016 the Central American nation's Supreme Court declared unconstitutional an amnesty law that was passed in 1993, five days after a U.N. truth commission documented 22,000 complaints related to the civil war.

The high court held that crimes against humanity can never expire under international law, so investigations and reparations for victims could not be blocked It also ordered the Assembly to craft a new reconciliation law that would guarantee truth, justice and reparations — the three elements Bukele cited Friday.

The president argued that the bill would have forced prosecutors to close war crimes cases permanently and would not have held offenders accountable through criminal penalties or compensation for victims. He accused lawmakers of failing to heed the mandate from the high court Congressional President Mario Ponce has defended the law as complying with the court's ruling.

Lawmaker Raúl Beltrán of the conservative Concertacion Nacional party said he voted for the bill “despite the fact that it has imperfections.” FMLN lawmaker Jorge Schafik Handal said on his Twitter account that the law would “have left the window open for an amnesty.” (AP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bernie Sanders look-alike enjoying the ride

Los Angeles, Feb 29 AFP Up until a few years ago, Jeff Jones was going about his life, minding his own business and enjoying his passion for music Then Bernie Sanders burst onto the national political stage, prompting many to do double take...

Two PAC jawans found infected with swine flu, 14 others under scanner in Meerut

Two Provincial Armed Constabulary PAC jawans in Meerut have been found to be infected with swine flu and have been admitted to citys Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College LLRM Hospital. Another 14 jawans are suspected to be infected of the diseas...

Turkey-Russia tensions soar after deadly Syria strike

The leaders of Russia and Turkey held crisis talks Friday after 33 Turkish soldiers died in an airstrike in Syria, as Ankara ramped up pressure on Europe by threatening to flood in migrants The United States and United Nations urged an end ...

U.S. shuts border bridge to stop migrants rushing across from Mexico

U.S. authorities said they closed the busy Ciudad Juarez-El Paso border bridge on Friday after more than a hundred mostly Cuban migrants tried to cross in response to a court ruling suspending an asylum policy.Earlier, an appeals court rule...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020