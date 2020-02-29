Greece says it is determined to protect its borders
Greece said on Saturday that it was determined to protect its borders after migrants attempted to cross into the country from Turkey. "The government will do whatever it takes to protect its borders," government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters. In the past 24 hours, he said, Greek authorities had averted attempts by 4,000 people to cross.
"This has nothing to do with Idlib," he said.
