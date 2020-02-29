Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran dismisses 'rumours' as virus deaths jump to 43

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 17:25 IST
Iran dismisses 'rumours' as virus deaths jump to 43
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran Saturday dismissed as "rumors" a report that coronavirus has killed more than 200 people in the country, one of the hardest hit by the disease, with senior officials among those infected Since it announced its first coronavirus deaths, Iran has scrambled to bring the outbreak under control, shutting schools, suspending cultural and sporting events and halting meetings of the cabinet and parliament.

The health ministry on Saturday reported nine new deaths and a 53 percent jump in infections over the previous 24 hours taking the overall totals to 43 deaths and 593 cases It was the highest number of new cases for a single day since Iran announced its first two deaths in Qom, a center for Islamic studies and pilgrims from abroad, on February 19.

Citing unnamed sources in Iran's health system, the BBC's Persian-language service said on Friday that at least 210 people had died in the COVID-19 outbreak Most of the dead were in Qom or in the capital Tehran, the London-based broadcaster said.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour accused foreign media of spreading misinformation about the outbreak as he announced the new figures on Saturday "Given the rumors and false and contradictory content that may be published from satellite networks or media which are not well-intentioned towards Iranian people, I must say that what we publish as definitive statistics are based on the latest definitive findings of laboratory tests," he told a televised news conference.

On Friday, he accused BBC Persian of joining Iran's regional enemies in a "race to spread lies" "Iran's exemplary transparency in publishing information on the coronavirus has stunned many people," Jahanpour tweeted.

The fear over the rapid spread of the virus is palpable on the streets of Tehran, which were less crowded than usual with people apparently staying at home Traffic was flowing more freely than normal in the capital on Saturday morning, when it usually chokes the streets at the start of the working week.

The office of Tehran's governor announced a reduction in working hours in a bid to reduce the chances of the virus spreading, state television reported Shops and pharmacies have been struggling to meet demand as people have been stocking up on bleach, disinfectant wipes, face masks and other sanitary products, as well as non-perishable food.

Large posters have gone up on advertising billboards in the capital urging people to follow hygiene guidelines such as washing hands and not touching handrails and other objects in public places In Bandar Abbas, on Iran's Gulf coast, residents reportedly set alight a clinic rumored to be treating people infected with coronavirus on Friday night.

"The unsubstantiated rumor that several coronavirus patients were being held at the clinic... provoked some residents to set fire to it," Fars news agency said, adding the facility denied it had any such patients Police and firefighters arrived and calm was restored before the blaze was extinguished, Fars reported.

Iran's coronavirus death toll is the highest for any country other than China where COVID-19 first emerged One of Iran's seven vice presidents, Massoumeh Ebtekar, and Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi is among several senior officials who have been infected.

Jahanpour said on Saturday that 205 cases had been detected in the previous 24 hours, increasing the total of confirmed infections to 593 Among the latest infections, 22 were in Golestan, a new outbreak in the northeastern province on the Caspian Sea coast.

Many of Iran's neighbors have reported coronavirus infections in people linked to Iran, and most have imposed restrictions on travel to and from the Islamic republic On Wednesday, Iranian authorities announced domestic travel restrictions for people with confirmed or suspected infections.

The United States and Paris-based media watchdog Reporters Without Borders have accused Iran of concealing information about the outbreak, which has claimed an unusually high proportion of the lives of those infected in the Islamic republic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Sun Yang lawyer blasts 'lies' after eight-year drug ban

Three-time Olympic champion swimmer Sun Yang came out swinging Saturday against his eight-year drugs ban, threatening legal action of his own as he attempts to salvage his broken career The Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS hit the Chinese...

BSF to rebuild jawan's home burnt in Delhi riots as wedding gift

The Border Security Force BSF will rebuild its Constable Mohammad Anees house, which was burnt in the riots in northeast Delhi, and hand it over to him as a wedding gift, officials said The 29-year-old constable, who is currently posted at ...

Gujarat restrict Saurashtra to 217/5 on day 1 of Ranji semifinal

Led by Arzan Nagwaswalla three wickets, Gujarat bowlers produced a disciplined show and restricted Saurashtra to 217 for five on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy semifinal here on Saturday For the hosts, only Sheldon Jackson 69 not out...

Iran says 'tens of thousands' may get tested for coronavirus

Eds Updating with more details Dubai, Feb 29 AP Iran is preparing for the possibility of tens of thousands of people getting tested for the new coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases spiked again Saturday, an official said, undersco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020