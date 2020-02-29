Militia fighters kill 24 people in northeastern DR Congo

Militia fighters in the Democratic Republic of Congo killed 24 people and injured 12 others, a local official said Saturday, the latest bout of unrest in the violence-wracked northeastern province of Ituri

The killings took place late Friday in the province, where some 700 people have died since a surge in communal violence in 2017

The government on Friday signed a peace deal with one of the local armed groups, the FRPI (Patriotic Resistance Forces in Ituri), who have been active in the area for two decades.

