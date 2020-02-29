US, Taliban to swap prisoners ahead of intra-Afghan talks
The US and the Taliban agreed to swap thousands of prisoners in a "confidence-building measure" as part of a landmark deal on Afghanistan's future signed in Doha on Saturday
"Up to 5,000 prisoners of the (Taliban)... and 1,000 prisoners of the other side (Afghan forces) will be released by March 10," the deal said
Dialogue between the Kabul government and the Taliban is due to begin by that date.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Taliban
- Doha
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
ALSO READ
Taliban, Afghan forces clash despite talk of breakthrough in peace deal
Esper says Taliban deal is promising but not without risk
UPDATE 4-U.S., Taliban reach violence reduction pact that could lead to U.S. withdrawal
UPDATE 3-U.S., Taliban reach violence reduction pact that could lead to U.S. withdrawal
US official reveals details of Taliban deal