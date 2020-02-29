US, Taliban to swap prisoners ahead of intra-Afghan talks

The US and the Taliban agreed to swap thousands of prisoners in a "confidence-building measure" as part of a landmark deal on Afghanistan's future signed in Doha on Saturday

"Up to 5,000 prisoners of the (Taliban)... and 1,000 prisoners of the other side (Afghan forces) will be released by March 10," the deal said

Dialogue between the Kabul government and the Taliban is due to begin by that date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.